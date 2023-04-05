Predators Beat Golden Knights in Overtime 3-2



Tommy Novak and Alex Pietrangelo battled it out, trading two-goal periods, but it was Cody Glass who came through in the clutch as the Nashville Predators triumphed over the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.

Kevin Lankinen was an absolute force in goal, racking up an impressive 30 saves to secure the win for the Preds, who have now improved their season record to an impressive 39-30-8.

Next up for the Predators is a highly anticipated clash against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, in what promises to be a thrilling match-up at Bridgestone Arena.

With this latest victory, the Predators have managed to close the gap on the second wild card spot in the fiercely competitive Western Conference, which is currently held by Winnipeg, with Calgary just ahead of Nashville. The Predators will take on Winnipeg in a pivotal match-up on Saturday night, with only five games remaining in the regular season.

Sources:

NHL

ESPN