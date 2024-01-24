Predators Assign Juuso Parssinen to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (January 23, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forward Juuso Parssinen to Milwaukee (AHL).

Parssinen, 22 (2/1/01), has 12 points (8g-4a) in 44 games with the Predators this season, his second in the NHL. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound forward last played for the Admirals in 2022-23, recording nine points (2g-7) in 10 appearances.

Celebrate Black History Month with the Predators on Jan. 31 at Bridgestone Arena as they take on the Los Angeles Kings. Purchase a special ticket package and receive an exclusive T-Shirt designed by a local artist accompanied by your ticket! For more information, visit NashvillePredators.com/tickets.

Source: Predators

