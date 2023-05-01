Predators Assign Jack Matier to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (April 30, 2023) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has assigned defenseman Jack Matier to Milwaukee (AHL).

Matier, 20 (4/8/03), closed out his third season with the OHL’s Ottawa 67’s on Monday, helping his team reach the Eastern Conference semifinals before falling to Peterborough, 4-2. It was a career season statistically for the 6-foot-5, 197-pound blueliner, who established OHL highs in goals (13), assists (36) and points (49), leading Ottawa defensemen in all three categories. Among all OHL blueliners, Matier was tied for 13th in goals and 15th in points, becoming the second defenseman drafted by the Predators to post a 45-point OHL campaign (Ryan Ellis). Matier ended the regular season with points in seven of his final eight games (2g-8a) and was part of an Ottawa group that won the OHL’s Hamilton Spectator Trophy for finishing with the best record at 51-12-3-2 (107 points). He also helped his goaltenders earn the Dave Pinkney Trophy for recording the lowest team goals-against during the regular season. Matier added six points (3g-3a) and a +9 rating in 11 postseason contests.

Originally drafted by Nashville in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Matier has recorded 87 points (22g-65a) and a +31 rating in 180 career OHL appearances, all with Ottawa. He signed his entry-level contract with the Predators in October 2021 and went on improve his point total by 20 in two consecutive seasons, tallying nine (9a) as a rookie in 2019-20; 29 (9g-20a) in 2021-22; and 49 in 2022-23. Internationally, the Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., native won gold with Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championship, producing one assist and a +4 rating in seven games; he also represented his country in the 2021 U-18 World Championship, claiming gold. Matier’s father, Mark, won two OHL titles and a Memorial Cup during a three-year tenure with Sault Ste. Marie from 1990-93.

Source: Nashville Predators

