Predators Acquire NY Rangers’ Fourth-Round Pick in 2027 NHL Draft From Pittsburgh

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 25, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has acquired the New York Rangers’ fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Philip Tomasino.

The Predators now own eight selections in the 2027 NHL Draft – two in the fourth round and one in the first, second, third, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.

