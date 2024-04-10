Predators 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Single-Game Tickets on Sale Thursday, April 11

Fans Who Subscribe to “This Week in SMASHVILLE” Newsletter Receive Priority Access to Postseason Tickets.

After obtaining one point in tonight’s game against the Winnipeg Jets, the Nashville Predators have clinched a spot in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The postseason could begin as early as April 20, with game dates, times and the team’s first-round opponent still to be determined. Led by Head Coach Andrew Brunette and General Manager Barry Trotz, this is the 16th time in franchise history the Predators have qualified for the postseason; the ninth time in the last 10 seasons the team has done so; and the first time since the 2021-22 campaign.

For the 2024 Nashville Predators Playoffs presented by Bridgestone, all fans who are current or new subscribers to “This Week in SMASHVILLE” – the team’s free e-newsletter – will be registered for early access to purchase playoff tickets. The deadline to register to become a newsletter subscriber to purchase tickets to the first three potential home games of the first round is April 10 at 11:59 a.m. CT. Those subscribers will have a first-come, first-served chance to purchase single-game tickets that will be available for all potential Predators home games at Bridgestone Arena during Round 1 beginning April 10 at 2 p.m. CT. Fans can sign up now to become a “This Week in SMASHVILLE” subscriber by going to NashvillePredators.com/newsletter.

Any remaining tickets following the playoff access on-sale will be available for purchase by the general public beginning April 11 at 10 a.m. CT at NashvillePredators.com/PlayoffTickets. (Note: tickets for postseason games will become available on this link Thursday morning.) There is a six-ticket limit per transaction and tickets will be available while supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans only need to subscribe to the Predators’ official newsletter once; those individuals will then be automatically registered for access to purchase tickets for each playoff round. As the playoffs progress, fans must be registered at least 24 hours prior to Game 1 of each round to receive access to purchase tickets on a first-come, first-served basis for that round. After each deadline passes, all subscribers will automatically become eligible for future opportunities to purchase playoff tickets while supplies last.

A great benefit to becoming a 2024-25 Smashville Loyal member – an official season-ticket holder – is having the best chance to secure available individual game playoff tickets. Fans may enroll as a Smashville Loyal member today and have the best opportunity to purchase postseason tickets to potential home games on April 10 at 9 a.m. CT, five hours before the “This Week in SMASHVILLE” subscriber access on-sale. For more information and to enroll now, visit NashvillePredators.com.

Playoff merchandise is now available at NashvilleLockerRoom.com.

Source: Predators

