Predators 2023 Development Camp Set for July 1-6 in Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. (June 26, 2023) – Many of the Nashville Predators’ top prospects – including several players who will be selected by the organization in the 2023 NHL Draft – will participate in the team’s 2023 Development Camp from July 1-6 in Nashville.

The camp officially opens on July 1 with physicals and a team dinner, with the first on-ice sessions scheduled for July 2. Prospects will also hit the ice on July 3 and July 5; all practices will take place at Centennial Sportsplex and are open the public.

The week culminates with the Future Stars Game on July 6 at 10:30 a.m. CT at Ford Ice Center Bellevue. Tickets to the game are very limited and are available only to Predators Season Ticket Citizens; ticket access information will be sent to Season Ticket Citizens via email. Fans are invited to stop by Draft Picks – the full-service bar and restaurant located on the second floor of the facility – before, during and after the game. The Future Stars Game will also be streamed live on NashvillePredators.com with Willy Daunic (play-by-play) and Chris Mason (color) and on 102.5 The Game with Pete Weber (play-by-play) and Jay More (color).

The purpose of the camp is to educate and direct players in their pro development and conditioning programs. The week’s events will be headed up by Predators Assistant General Manager/Director of Player Development/Milwaukee Admirals GM Scott Nichol and Strength and Conditioning Coach David Good, with assistance from the rest of the Predators’ and Admirals’ coaching, development and hockey operations staffs. The training itinerary features a variety of on- and off-ice testing, dry-land activities and workouts, on-ice fundamentals work, video sessions, media and nutrition education and team-building activities. The prospects will also receive instruction on training principles such as sport-specific power and strength enhancement, flexibility and off-ice conditioning.

A complete development camp schedule is below. A full development camp roster will be announced following the 2023 NHL Draft, which begins Wednesday in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena.

2023 Predators Development Camp Schedule

*Players will be available to the media following each skate

Saturday, July 1

All Day – Arrivals, Physicals (Centennial Sportsplex)

Sunday, July 2

10 a.m. – Welcome Meeting (Bridgestone Arena)

3:15 p.m. – Practice – Gold (Centennial Sportsplex)

4:30 p.m. – Practice – Blue (Centennial Sportsplex)

5:30 p.m. – Nutrition Seminar (Centennial Sportsplex)

Monday, July 3

7:15 a.m. – Track Workout (Vanderbilt University)

9:45 a.m. – Goalie ice (Centennial Sportsplex)

10 a.m. – Practice – defensemen (Centennial Sportsplex)

11:15 a.m. – Goalie ice (Centennial Sportsplex)

11:30 a.m. – Practice – forwards(Centennial Sportsplex)

1:15 p.m. – Guest speaker (Centennial Sportsplex)

4:15 p.m. – Team-building activity (Bridgestone Arena)

Tuesday, July 4

10 a.m. – Team yoga (Centennial Sportsplex)

11 a.m. – Guest speaker (Centennial Sportsplex)

12:30 p.m. – Team-building activity (Nashville area)

Wednesday, July 5

7:15 a.m. – Track Workout (Vanderbilt University)

10:15 a.m. – Goalie ice (Centennial Sportsplex)

10:30 a.m. – Skills practice – forwards(Centennial Sportsplex)

11:15 a.m. – Goalie ice (Centennial Sportsplex)

11:30 a.m. – Skills practice – defensemen(Centennial Sportsplex)

5:30 p.m. – Guest speaker (Centennial Sportsplex)

6:30 p.m. – Team dinner (Centennial Sportsplex)

Thursday, July 6

10:30 a.m. – Future Stars Game (Ford Ice Center Bellevue)

Source: Nashville Predators

MORE SPORTS NEWS