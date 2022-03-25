‘Prankmas’ Comes Early for Luke Bryan on American Idol

Over the years, we’ve watched Luke and Caroline Bryan prank each other, especially around Christmas when the couple pulls pranks on each other as part of their annual “Prankmas” tradition.

Caroline decided to start Prankmas early this year with an American Idol prank.

Caroline Bryan showed up to the Nashville auditions of American Idol where judge Katy Perry was in on the prank. Bryan is disguised as a stage hand who becomes very disruptive and even walks over to Katy Perry to grab something out of her hand.

Perry walks over to Bryan and reveals it’s Caroline to which Luke says, “Oh my God!”

Lionel Richie adds, “You’ve been punched!”

Luke Bryan shared the video on social media saying, Wait until the end because prankmas came early this year to American Idol.”

Watch the video below.