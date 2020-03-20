Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood, remains open for business to serve our customers. In response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, we take seriously the health and safety of our customers, our employees and our communities, while maintaining a high level of customer service.

Our focus is ensuring we continue to meet our customer’s needs while following health organizations’ protocol for mitigating risk, including following the recommendations for cleaning and disinfecting our location and products and providing this guidance for our employees.

We are committed to serving you while continuing to monitor and follow health organization recommendations.

Gym Closed? Equipment Essentials for a Home Gym:

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood Carries New and Gently Used: * Treadmills * Indoor Bikes * Stationary Bike Trainers (used with your outdoor bike) * Medicine Balls * Weights * Bosu Balls * Yoga Mats and Accessories * Weighted Hula Hoops * Mini Trampolines * Weight Benches * AND MORE

1 of 7



Warm Weather Ahead! Add Variety To Your DISTANCE Enhanced Outside Games/Sports:

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood Carries New and Gently Used: * Soccer Balls and Soccer Goals * Skateboards * Skateboard Rails * Pogo Sticks * Baseball/Softball/TBall Gloves, Bats and Balls * Mini-Trampolines * Bikes * Bike Trainers (for your outdoor bike) * Lacrosse Sticks, Balls and Goals * Bocce Ball Sets * Golf Clubs * Golf Trainer Tools * In Line and Roller Skates * Tennis Rackets * Disc Golf Discs and Portable Disc Target Baskets * Badminton * Street Hockey Skates and Goals AND MORE!

1 of 8

Curbside Service:

Call in (615-661-1107) or email (coolspringspias@yahoo.com) your sports and/or fitness order. Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood will call and confirm your order with you and process our payment. Once you arrive, they will check your ID and bring your order to your car.

Curbside CASH On The SPOT:

Spring Cleaning? Clean out your basement, garage, car, mudroom, and storage areas ~ then sell your sports and fitness gear you are no longer using to Play it Again Sports ~ Brentwood and get CASH at the CURB.

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood will evaluate the fitness and sports items you would like to sell for CASH on the SPOT or for in-store credit towards your purchase in the parking lot or at the curbside. If you have large equipment you would like to sell, please email a short description and a photo before bringing the items to the store (coolspringspias@yahoo.com) to ensure they stock that year and model.

About Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood:

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood offers new and gently used sports and fitness equipment. Bring in your quality used gear and get cash on the spot, or get in store credit to use towards your next purchase! Learn more at playitagainsports.com/locations/brentwood-tn.

They are located at 1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350, Brentwood, TN 37027 (in the Barnes and Noble Shopping Center). Reach them at 615-661-1107.

Regular Store Hours: Monday – Friday 10AM – 7PM, Saturday 10AM – 6PM & Sunday 12 – 5PM

Have a question for Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood, fill out the form below