Powering the Future: Advanced Power and Machinery

From construction sites to agricultural fields, skilled technicians and operators are in high demand.

With the opening of the district’s new Innovation Center in August, 2026, students in the Advanced Power and Machinery pathway will get hands-on experience with the tools, technology and training that power Tennessee’s infrastructure.

This CCTE pathway will focus on the operation, maintenance and repair of heavy equipment and diesel-powered systems. Students will learn how to diagnose and repair engines, hydraulics and electrical systems; operate and maintain construction and agricultural equipment; understand safety protocols and industry standards; and use diagnostic tools and computer-based systems.

Thompson Machinery, the regional dealer for Caterpillar (CAT) equipment, is a key industry partner. Through this collaboration, students will gain:

“> Access to CAT-certified training modules

Opportunities to tour facilities and shadow technicians

Insight into career pathways in heavy equipment service, parts and sales

Connections to apprenticeships and job opportunities after graduation

With the help of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT), students in the Advanced Power and Machinery pathway will be able to:

“> Earn dual enrollment credit in diesel technology or industrial maintenance

Train on industry-grade equipment in TCAT labs

Graduate job-ready with certifications and credentials recognized statewide

With Tennessee investing in infrastructure, transportation and rural development, the need for skilled technicians has never been greater. Through partnerships with Thompson CAT and TCAT, Williamson County Schools is preparing students to step into these high-wage, high-skill careers that keep the state moving.

Want to learn more about the district’s new Innovation Center? Join us at one of three upcoming parent information meetings:

“> December 4, 2025 – Noon on Zoom

December 4, 2025 – 6:30 p.m. at Centennial High IPAC

December 10, 2025 – 6:30 p.m. at Independence High IPAC

Additionally, if you are a student, or the parent of a student, who is interested in attending the Innovation Center next year, please complete this interest form.

Source: WCS

