Powerball Mania Sweeps the Nation as Jackpot Reaches $935 Million

March 28, 2024 – The Powerball® jackpot has surpassed $900 million for the first time this year! The Powerball jackpot is now estimated at $935 million for the next drawing on Saturday night (March 30, 2024), making it the fifth-largest prize in the history of the game. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $449.7 million.

The Powerball jackpot rolled last night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 37, 46, 57, 60, 66 and red Powerball 8. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

Despite there being no jackpot winner, more than 1.7 million tickets won cash prizes in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing. Three tickets matched all five white balls and won $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Other big wins from Wednesday’s Powerball drawing include 44 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and seven tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

The next opportunity to play for the growing Powerball jackpot is Saturday night. If a player wins the jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $935 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $449.7 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

This is the first advertised Powerball jackpot to top $900 million this year. The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1, 2024, by a ticket in Michigan that won a prize worth $842.4 million. Since then, there have been 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. Saturday’s drawing will be the 38th drawing in the jackpot run.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $935 Million (est.) – March 30, 2024 $842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD