Powerball Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold in California to Claim Huge Prize

The California Lottery announced that they have their first-ever billionaire from the November 7, 2022 Powerball drawing.

One lucky ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena matched all 6 numbers in the November 7 Powerball draw. The numbers for last night’s drawing: 10-33-41-47-56 Powerball 10

The final jackpot amount for this draw came to $2.04 BILLION dollars.

Powerball finally announced the winning numbers for the record $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot after Monday night’s drawing was delayed when one of the 48 participating lotteries needed more time to complete the necessary protocols according to CNN.