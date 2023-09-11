Powerball Jackpot Up to $522 Million for September 11 Drawing

September 11, 2023 – Players will have another opportunity to play for the third-largest Powerball® jackpot of the year. The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $522 million for the next drawing on Monday, Sept 11. The jackpot has a cash value of $252.4 million.

The Powerball jackpot rolled Saturday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 11, 19, 29, 63, 68 and red Powerball 25. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

The Saturday drawing produced more than a million winning tickets across the country, including two tickets worth a $1 million each in New Hampshire and Virginia, and a winning ticket worth $2 million in Florida.

The Powerball jackpot was previously hit in the July 19 drawing when a ticket in California won a prize worth $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won. Since then, there have been 22 consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner.

The latest jackpot run has produced dozens of winning tickets worth $1 million or more. Twenty-three tickets have matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. Seven tickets have won $2 million prizes by matching all five white balls and including the Power Play® prize multiplier feature on their ticket for an additional $1 per play.

If a player wins the jackpot on Monday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $522 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $252.4 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

2023 Powerball Jackpots

Feb. 6, 2023 – $754.6 million – Washington

March 4, 2023 – $162.6 million – Virginia

April 19, 2023 – $252.6 million – Ohio

July 19, 2023 – $1.08 billion – California