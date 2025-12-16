Powerball Jackpot Surges to $1.25 Billion

The Powerball® jackpot has surged to an estimated $1.25 billion for Wednesday night’s drawing, giving players nationwide another chance to dream big this holiday season. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $572.1 million.

Wednesday’s jackpot is the second-largest Powerball prize this year, behind the $1.787 billion prize won on Sept. 6 in Missouri and Texas. This marks only the second time in Powerball history that the game has generated back-to-back billion-dollar jackpots.

“Powerball has only seen back-to-back to billion-dollar jackpots twice, and this one has arrived just in time for the holidays,” said Matt Strawn, Iowa Lottery CEO and Powerball Product Group Chair. “While it’s exciting to see the jackpot climb to this level, please remember to play responsibly. A single $2 ticket gives you a chance to win, while also supporting good causes in your community.”

The jackpot rolled last night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 23, 35, 59, 63, 68 and red Powerball 2. The Power Play® multiplier was 4.

Although there was no jackpot winner, U.S. lotteries are reminding players to check their tickets carefully to see if they have won any cash prizes.

Two tickets, sold in Arizona and California, matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. The drawing also produced 43 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 14 tickets that won $200,000 prizes.

Note: In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel and determined by sales and the number of winners.

Wednesday’s drawing will be the 44th in the current jackpot run – a game record for the most drawings in a jackpot cycle. The Powerball jackpot was last won on Sept. 6 by two tickets in Missouri and Texas that split a $1.787 billion prize.

The only other time the Powerball game generated back-to-back billion-dollar jackpots was in 2023, when a $1.08 billion jackpot was won on July 19, followed by a $1.765 billion jackpot won on Oct. 11. Both jackpots were won by players in California.

If a player wins Wednesday’s jackpot, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize estimated at $1.25 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $572.1 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

Powerball® tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Since its first drawing in 1992, the Powerball game has helped generate more than $37 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Fla. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top Ten Powerball® Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.787 Billion – Sept. 6, 2025 – MO, TX $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.326 Billion – April 6, 2024 – OR $1.25 Billion est. – Dec. 17, 2025 $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

