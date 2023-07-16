Powerball Jackpot Soars to $900 Million for July 17 Drawing

Powerball® is getting a jump start on next week with a massive jackpot! The jackpot has grown to an estimated $900 million for the next drawing on Monday, July 17. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $465.1 million. The jackpot currently ranks as the third largest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot rolled Saturday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 2, 9, 43, 55, 57 and red Powerball 18. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

Even though there was no jackpot winner, lotteries are reminding players to check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win. Nationwide, the Powerball drawing produced more than 3 million winning tickets, with players winning lower-tier cash prizes worth a combined $24.5 million.

Top-winning tickets in the Saturday, July 15 drawing include three tickets, sold in Colorado and Texas (2), that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. There were also 89 tickets that matched four of the five white balls and red Powerball. Seventy-five of the tickets won $50,000 prizes. The other fourteen tickets included the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play and increased the $50,000 prize to $100,000.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19, 2023 drawing, when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million. Since then, there have been 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

If a player wins the jackpot on Monday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $900 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $465.1 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $900 Million (est.) – July 17, 2023 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI