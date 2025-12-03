Powerball Jackpot Soars to $775 Million for December 3 Drawing

The Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $775 million for the Wednesday, December 3, 2025, drawing after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night’s draw. The cash value for Wednesday’s drawing stands at $362.5 million.

Latest Drawing Results

The winning numbers from the Monday, December 1, 2025, drawing were 5, 18, 26, 47, 59, and Powerball 1. The Power Play multiplier was 3x.

While no ticket claimed the grand prize, three players matched all five white balls to win $1 million each. The million-dollar tickets were sold in California, Georgia, and Illinois. No tickets matched all five numbers with the Power Play option, which would have been worth $2 million.

Cash Value and Payment Options

Winners who claim the $775 million jackpot can choose between two payment options. The annuity option provides the full $775 million paid out over 30 years in graduated payments that increase by 5% annually. The lump sum cash option offers an immediate one-time payment of $362.5 million before taxes.

The next Powerball drawing takes place on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 10:59 PM ET.

For complete game rules, prize information, and to watch the live drawing, visit https://www.powerball.com/.

More Local News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email