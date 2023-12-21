Powerball Jackpot Soars to $620 Million for Saturday Drawing

December 21, 2023 – The Powerball® jackpot has surpassed $600 million! With less than four days to go until Christmas, the Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $620 million. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $310.8 million. The next drawing is set for Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. ET.

This is the fourth Powerball jackpot to climb above half a billion dollars this calendar year. The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11, 2023, by a ticket in California that won a grand prize worth $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 30 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

While there was no grand prize winner in last Wednesday’s drawing, two tickets in Kentucky and Rhode Island each won $1 million prizes after matching all five white balls. Three other tickets, sold in Colorado, Kentucky and Virginia, increased their winnings to $2 million by including the Power Play® feature for an additional $1 per play. The winning numbers in the Wednesday, Dec. 20 drawing were white balls 27, 35, 41, 56, 60 and red Powerball 16. There were also 17 tickets nationwide that won $50,000 prizes, and eight tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

If a player wins the Powerball jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $620 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $310.8 million. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

2023 Powerball Jackpots

• Feb. 6, 2023 – $754.6 million – WA

• March 4, 2023 – $162.2 million – VA

• April 19, 2023 – $252.6 million – OH

• July 19, 2023 – $1.08 billion – CA

• Oct. 11, 2023 – $1.765 billion – CA