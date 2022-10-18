Powerball Jackpot Soars to $508 Million for October 19th Drawing

The Powerball® jackpot crossed the half-billion-dollar mark after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night – white balls: 19, 30, 36, 46, 60 and red Powerball 25. The jackpot now stands at an estimated $508 million for the Wednesday, Oct. 19 drawing. The jackpot has a cash value of $256.3 million.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was above the half-billion-dollar mark was in the January 5 drawing, when tickets in California and Wisconsin split a $632.6 million jackpot. In addition to the January 5 drawing, the Powerball jackpot has been won four other times this year. The most recent jackpot win occurred in the August 3 drawing, when a ticket when a ticket in Pennsylvania matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $206.9 million jackpot. Since then, the game has had 32 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

While there was no jackpot winner in Monday’s drawing, more than 590-thousand tickets won cash prizes totaling more than $9 million. Top winners include two tickets, sold in Iowa and Wisconsin, that matched all five white balls to win $1 million each. A ticket in Kentucky matched all five white balls and doubled the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play feature for an additional $1 per play.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed online at Powerball.com.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

5. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

6. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

7. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

8. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

9. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

10. $564.1 Million – Feb. 11, 2015 – NC, PR, TX