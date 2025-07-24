Powerball Jackpot Soars To $350 Million After No Winner In Wednesday Drawing

The Powerball jackpot has rolled over once again, climbing to an estimated $350 million for Saturday’s drawing after no ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s $325 million drawing.

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Saturday, July 26, 2025. The jackpot is now estimated at $350 million.

Wednesday’s Winning Numbers

The winning numbers from the Wednesday, July 23 drawing are 2, 18, 19, 25 and 35. The Powerball was 25. The Power Play multiplier was 3x.

Jackpot Growth Pattern

The current jackpot represents significant growth over recent weeks. Monday’s drawing on July 21 had an estimated jackpot of $309 million with a cash value of $138.0 million, while the Powerball jackpot rose to $325 million for the Wednesday, July 23, drawing after no one won the top prize on Monday, July 21.

Prize Options

Winners of the jackpot can choose between two payment options. Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump-sum payment. For Saturday’s $350 million jackpot, the cash option would be approximately $157 million before taxes.

More Local News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email