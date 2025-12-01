Powerball Jackpot Reaches $740 Million for December 1 Drawing

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $740 million for the Monday, December 1, 2025 drawing after no ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s draw. The cash value for Monday’s drawing stands at $346.1 million.

Latest Drawing Results

The winning numbers from the Saturday, November 29, 2025 drawing were 19, 22, 30, 32, 59, and Powerball 1. The Power Play multiplier was 2x.

While no ticket claimed the grand prize, one player in Florida matched all five white balls to win $1 million. No tickets matched all five numbers with the Power Play option, which would have been worth $2 million.

Cash Value and Payment Options

Winners who claim the $740 million jackpot can choose between two payment options. The annuity option provides the full $740 million paid out over 30 years in graduated payments that increase by 5% annually. The lump sum cash option offers an immediate one-time payment of $346.1 million before taxes.

The next Powerball drawing takes place Monday, December 1, 2025 at 10:59 PM ET. https://www.powerball.com/.

