Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1 Billion for December 13 Drawing

The Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $1 billion for the Saturday, December 13, 2025, drawing after no ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s draw. The cash value for Saturday’s drawing stands at $461.3 million.

Latest Drawing Results

The winning numbers from the Wednesday, December 10, 2025, drawing were 10, 16, 29, 33, 69, and Powerball 22. The Power Play multiplier was 3x.

While no ticket claimed the grand prize, three players matched all five white balls to win $1 million each. The million-dollar tickets were sold in Maryland, Michigan, and New Jersey. No tickets matched all five numbers with the Power Play option, which would have been worth $2 million.

Cash Value and Payment Options

Winners who claim the $1 billion jackpot can choose between two payment options. The annuity option provides the full $1 billion paid out over 30 years in graduated payments that increase by 5% annually. The lump sum cash option offers an immediate one-time payment of $461.3 million before taxes.

For complete game rules, prize information, and to watch the live drawing, visit https://www.powerball.com/.

