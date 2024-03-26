Powerball Jackpot Now at $865 Million for Wednesday’s Drawing

March 26, 2024 – The Powerball® jackpot has broken through to its fifth-largest prize! The Powerball jackpot is now estimated at $865 million for the next drawing on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, making it the fifth-largest prize in the history of the game. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $416.1 million.

The Powerball jackpot rolled last night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 7, 11, 19, 53, 68 and red Powerball 23. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

Despite there being no jackpot winner, more than 1.5 million tickets won cash prizes in Monday’s Powerball drawing. Two tickets matched all five white balls and won $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in Florida and New York.

Other big wins from Monday’s Powerball drawing include 41 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and seven tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

The next opportunity to play for the growing Powerball jackpot is Wednesday night. If a player wins the jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $865 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $416.1 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

This is the second advertised Powerball jackpot to surpass $800 million this year. The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1, 2024, by a ticket in Michigan that won a prize worth $842.4 million. Since then, there have been 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. Wednesday’s drawing will be the 37th drawing in the jackpot run.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $865 Million (est.) – March 27, 2024 $842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

Source: Powerball