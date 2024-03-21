Powerball Jackpot Now at $750 Million for Saturday Drawing

March 21, 2024 – The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $750 million for the next drawing on Saturday, March 23, 2024. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $357.3 million.

The Powerball jackpot jumped again after March 20, 2024, no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 13, 22, 27, 54, 66 and red Powerball 9. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.