Powerball Jackpot Now at $747 Million for February 6 Drawing

The Powerball® jackpot has grown to an estimated $747 million ($403.1 million cash value) for the Monday, Feb. 6 drawing.

If a player wins Monday’s jackpot, it will rank as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night – white balls 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.

Top-winning tickets in the Saturday night drawing include four tickets that matched all five white balls to win $1 million. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in Florida, New Jersey, Oregon and Pennsylvania. Nationwide, the drawing produced 64 winning tickets worth $50,000 and 17 winning tickets worth $100,000. Altogether, more than 2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $20 million in Saturday’s drawing.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on November 19, 2022, by a single ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize worth $92.9 million. This Monday’s drawing will be 34th drawing in the jackpot run.

About Powerball

Powerball holds the current world record for largest national lottery jackpot at $2.04 billion. Powerball celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, and since its first drawing in 1992, the game has helped generate more than $28 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball ticket are two dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $747 Million est. – Feb. 6, 2023

6. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

7. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

8. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

9. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

10. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL