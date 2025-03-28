Powerball Jackpot Now at $515 Million for Saturday Drawing

The biggest Powerball® jackpot of the year now tops half a billion dollars for the next drawing on Saturday night. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $515 million. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $242.7 million.

The Powerball jackpot has been rolling since January. The jackpot was previously won on Jan. 18, 2025, by an Oregon Lottery player who claimed a $328.5 million prize.

Despite the jackpot evading players in last night’s drawing, three tickets matched all five white balls drawn to win $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in California, the District of Columbia and New York. Note: In California, prize payouts are pari-mutuel and determined by sales and the number of winners.

The winning numbers in the Wednesday, March 26 Powerball drawing were white balls 5, 20, 29, 39 53 and red Powerball 6. The Power Play® multiplier was 3X.

If a player wins Saturday’s jackpot, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize estimated at $515 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $242.7 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

Powerball® tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Since its first drawing in 1992, the Powerball game has helped generate more than $32 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Fla. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9 million. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Source: Powerball.com

