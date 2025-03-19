Powerball Jackpot Now at $416 Million

March 19, 2025 – The Powerball jackpot keeps climbing! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night on March 17, 2025 – the white balls 11, 18, 23, 38, 60, plus the red Powerball 9.
So, the Powerball big prize will roll to an estimated $416 million ($194.1 million cash) for the next drawing on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.
Powerball® drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 pm ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.
Top 10 Powerball Jackpots
|Rank
|Prize
|Date
|Lottery
|1
|$2.040 Billion
|Nov. 7, 2022
|California
|2
|$1.765 Billion
|Oct. 11, 2023
|California
|3
|$1.586 Billion
|Jan. 13, 2016
|California
Florida
Tennessee
|4
|$1.326 Billion
|April 6, 2024
|Oregon
|5
|$1.080 Billion
|July 19, 2023
|California
|6
|$842.4 Million
|Jan. 1, 2024
|Michigan
|7
|$768.4 Million
|Mar. 27, 2019
|Wisconsin
|8
|$758.7 Million
|Aug. 23, 2017
|Massachusetts
|9
|$754.6 Million
|Feb. 6, 2023
|Washington
|10
|$731.1 Million
|Jan. 20, 2021
|Maryland
