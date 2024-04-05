Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.23 Billion for Saturday Drawing

April 4, 2024 – The Powerball® jackpot has rolled to a sequential $1.23 billion (est.) for the next drawing on Saturday night. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $595.1 million.

The jackpot evaded players last night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 11, 38, 41, 62, 65 and red Powerball 15. The Power Play® multiplier was 3X.

Saturday’s jackpot ranks as the fourth largest in the Powerball game and eighth largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.

“As the jackpot swells, so does the probability of someone winning,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. “We expect to see more coverage of number combinations in Saturday’s drawing as more players buy tickets, and a portion of every ticket sale will stay in-state to support public programs and services.”

Despite there being no jackpot winner, nine tickets matched all five white balls in last night’s Powerball drawing to win $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in California (2), Georgia, Massachusetts (2), Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina and Washington. There were also 64 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 17 tickets that won $150,000 prizes. Note: In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel and determined by sales and the number of winners.

In the Double Play® drawing, a ticket in Florida matched all five black balls and won a $500,000 prize. The winning Double Play numbers were black balls 10, 44, 53, 60, 63 and Powerball 13. Double Play is an add-on feature that gives players in select jurisdictions another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing with a top cash prize of $10 million. Players can add the Double Play feature to their Powerball ticket for an additional $1 per play. Double Play drawings are held after Powerball drawings every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The current jackpot run has landed in the record books as one of the game’s longest streaks without a jackpot winner. The Powerball jackpot was last won on New Year’s Day in Michigan. This Saturday’s drawing will be 41st drawing in the jackpot run, which ties the game record for most consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. Only two other Powerball jackpot runs have previously reached 41 drawings, before producing a jackpot winner.

If a player wins the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.23 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $595.1 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots