Powerball Jackpot Nears Half a Billion Dollars

The Powerball® jackpot is nearing half a billion dollars after no player matched all six numbers in last night’s drawing. The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $484 million for the next drawing on Wednesday night. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $228.1 million.

The winning numbers in the Monday, March 24 Powerball drawing were white balls 6, 23, 35, 36, 47 and red Powerball 12. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

Two tickets nationwide matched all five white balls drawn and won $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in Florida and New Jersey.

The Powerball jackpot has been growing since it was previously won in Oregon on Jan. 18, 2025. The $328.5 million prize was claimed last month by a Beaverton, Oregon man.

In last night’s Double Play® drawing, one ticket in Maryland won Double Play’s second-tier prize of $500,000 after matching all five black balls.

The winning numbers in the Double Play drawing were black balls 2, 54, 59, 65, 68 and Powerball 3.

Players can add the Double Play® feature to their Powerball® ticket for an additional $1 per play for the chance to play their numbers, again, in a separate Double Play drawing. Instead of a rolling jackpot, Double Play offers a top cash prize of $10 million and eight lower-tier cash prizes.

The Double Play drawing is held after every Powerball drawing. Powerball tickets that include Double Play are eligible to win prizes in both drawings.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Since its first drawing in 1992, the Powerball game has helped generate more than $32 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9 million. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

