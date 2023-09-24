Powerball Jackpot Leaps to 4th Largest in Game History

The jackpot currently ranks as the game’s fourth-largest prize – only behind three grand prizes that reached the billion-dollar mark:

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA

The Powerball jackpot rolled Saturday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and red Powerball 21. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

The Saturday drawing produced more than 1.5 million winning tickets across the country, including three tickets (California, Florida, New York) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. One ticket in Michigan matched all five white balls and doubled the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the prize multiplier feature, Power Play®, for an additional $1 per play. Other big wins from Saturday night include 30 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and nine tickets that won $100,000 prizes. Note: In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel and determined by sales and the number of winners.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19, when a ticket in California matched all five white balls and the red Powerball® to win a $1.08 billion jackpot. Since then, there have been 28 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.

If a player wins the jackpot on Monday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $785 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $367 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots