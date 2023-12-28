Powerball Jackpot Jumps to $760 Million for Saturday Drawing

The Powerball® jackpot is now the 6th largest! The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $760 million for the next drawing on Saturday night. The jackpot has a cash value of $382.5 million. The winning numbers in the Dec. 27 Powerball drawing were white balls 4, 11, 38, 51, 68 and red Powerball 5.

The Wednesday drawing produced more than a million winning tickets across the country, including a ticket in California that matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. One other ticket, sold in Texas, matched all five white balls and won $2 million prizes by including the prize multiplier feature, Power Play, for an additional $1 per play. Other big wins from Wednesday night include 34 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and eight tickets that won $150,000 prizes. *Note: In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel and determined by sales and the number of winners. *

This is the fourth Powerball jackpot to exceed half a billion dollars this calendar year. The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11 when a ticket in California won a $1.765 billion grand prize. Since then, there have been 33 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

If a player wins the jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $760 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $382.5 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

2023 Powerball Jackpots

Feb. 6, 2023 – $754.6 million – WA

March 4, 2023 – $162.2 million – VA

April 19, 2023 – $252.6 million – OH

July 19, 2023 – $1.08 billion – CA

Oct. 11, 2023 – $1.765 billion – CA

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $760 Million – Dec. 30, 2019 $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA