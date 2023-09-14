Powerball Jackpot Jumps to $596 Million for Sept. 16 Draw

September 14, 2023 – The Powerball® jackpot has eluded players again and has jumped to an estimated $596 million for the next drawing on Saturday, Sept 16. The jackpot has a cash value of $288.2 million.

The Powerball jackpot rolled Wednesday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 22, 30, 37, 44, 45 and red Powerball 18. The Power Play® multiplier was 3X.

The Wednesday drawing produced more than 885 thousand winning tickets across the country, including a ticket in Missouri that matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. A ticket in South Carolina won a $2 million prize by matching all five white balls and including the prize multiplier feature, Power Play®, for an additional $1 per play.

The Powerball jackpot was previously hit in the July 19 drawing when a ticket in California won a prize worth $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won. Since then, there have been 24 consecutive Powerball drawings without a jackpot winner.

The current jackpot run has produced nearly 16 million winning tickets across the country, including 25 tickets that have won $1 million prizes and eight tickets that have won $2 million prizes.

If a player wins the jackpot on Saturday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $596 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $288.2 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

2023 Powerball Jackpots

Feb. 6, 2023 – $754.6 million – Washington

March 4, 2023 – $162.6 million – Virginia

April 19, 2023 – $252.6 million – Ohio

July 19, 2023 – $1.08 billion – California