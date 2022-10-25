Powerball Jackpot Increases to $700 Million for Oct. 26 Drawing

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow ahead of the next drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Game leaders increased the estimated jackpot on Tuesday from $680 million to $700 million ($335.7 million cash value). The jackpot ranks as the 5th largest Powerball jackpot and 8th largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

After 35 drawings in a row with no grand prize winner, Wednesday’s jackpot is Powerball’s largest prize so far this year. The jackpot rolled Monday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls: 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and red Powerball 16.

Participating lotteries are reminding players to check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win. More than 1.2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $13.7 million in Monday’s drawing, including one ticket in Texas that matched all five white balls to win $1 million. Other notable wins include 32 tickets that won $50,000 (Match 4+PB) and 10 tickets that won $200,000 (Match 4+PB+Power Play).

If a player wins Wednesday’s jackpot, it will be the sixth Powerball jackpot won this year. Previous wins include a $632.6 million jackpot hit on January 5 and split by winners in California and Wisconsin; a $185.3 million jackpot won on February 14 in Connecticut; a $473.1 million jackpot won on April 27 in Arizona; a $366.7 million jackpot won on June 29 in Vermont; and a $206.9 million jackpot won on August 3 in Pennsylvania.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed online at Powerball.com.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

5. $700 Million (est.) – Oct. 26, 2022

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO