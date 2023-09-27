Powerball Jackpot Increased to $850 Million for Sept. 27 Drawing

The Powerball® jackpot just got even bigger ahead of tonight’s drawing. Game leaders increased the Powerball jackpot estimate Wednesday morning from $835 million to $850 million, citing strong ticket sales. The jackpot has a cash value of $397.4 million.

The prize ranks as the game’s second-largest jackpot this year and the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of the game.

If a player wins the jackpot on Wednesday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $850 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $397.4 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Tonight’s drawing will held at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee at 10:59 p.m. EST. The drawing will be broadcast live by select carrier stations across the country. The drawing will also be live streamed on Powerball.com.

Ticket sales cut-off times vary by jurisdiction by typically occur 1-2 hours before the scheduled drawing. Players should check with their local lottery for its specific sales-cut off time.

Tonight’s drawing will be the 30th consecutive drawing in the jackpot run. The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19, when a ticket in California matched all five white balls and the red Powerball® to win a $1.08 billion jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot rolled Monday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 10, 12, 22, 36, 50 and red Powerball 4. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

The Monday drawing produced more than 1.2 million winning tickets across the country, including four tickets (three in Florida and one in Oregon) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. Other big wins from Monday night include 32 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and six tickets that won $100,000 prizes. (Note: In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel and determined by sales and the number of winners.)

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $850 Million (est.) – Sept. 27, 2023 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY