Powerball Jackpot Increased to $675 Million for June 10 Drawing

JOHNSTON, Iowa – Strong ticket sales across the country have pushed the Powerball® jackpot even higher ahead of tonight’s drawing. Game leaders increased the Powerball jackpot on Monday from an estimated $650 million to $675 million ($340.9 million cash value) for the next drawing on Monday, July 10. The jackpot currently ranks as the ninth largest Powerball jackpot.

“It’s an exciting time to play when the Powerball jackpot reaches this level, and that excitement is further compounded when there is also a huge Mega Millions jackpot,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. “We typically see players purchase tickets for both games when the jackpots are this high, and remind players that it only takes one ticket to win a life-changing prize. Please, play responsibly. Additionally, we like to remind players that they have the same odds of winning in every drawing regardless of the jackpot amount.”

If a player wins the jackpot in Monday’s drawing, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $675 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $340.9 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19, 2023 drawing, when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million. Since then, there have been 34 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The Powerball jackpot rolled Saturday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and red Powerball 18. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

Top-winning tickets in the Saturday, July 8 drawing include three tickets (CA, CO, IL) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. Other top-winning tickets include 42 tickets that matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball. Thirty-two tickets won $50,000 prizes. The other ten tickets increased the $50,000 prize to $100,000 by including the Power Play® option for an additional dollar.

Nationwide, the Powerball drawing produced more than 1.8 million winning tickets, with players winning lower-tier cash prizes worth a combined $15.5 million.

There was also a Powerball ticket in Pennsylvania that won a $500,000 prize in the Double Play® drawing, held after the Powerball drawing. Double Play is an add-on feature that gives players in select jurisdictions another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing with a top cash prize of $10 million. Players can add the Double Play feature to their Powerball ticket for an additional $1 per play. Double Play drawings are held after Powerball drawings every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $675 Million (est.) – July 10, 2023 $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI