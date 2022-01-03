Powerball Jackpot Increased to $540 Million for Monday Night Drawing

The POWERBALL® jackpot continues to climb through half billion-dollar territory for the start of 2022! Game leaders increased the jackpot estimate this morning from $522 million to $540 million for the Monday, Jan. 3 drawing. The new jackpot estimate has a cash value of $384.3 million.

“Powerball had robust sales through the holidays, and that trend is continuing into the New Year,” said May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director. “Profits from this jackpot run are going to good causes supported by U.S. lotteries such as education, senior citizens, veterans and the environment.”

The winning numbers in the Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 Powerball drawing were white balls 6, 12, 39, 48, and 50. The Powerball number was 7.

Participating lotteries are reminding players to check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win. In Saturday’s drawing alone, more than 2.7 million tickets won prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million. Some of the big winners included three winning Match 5 tickets worth $1 million each sold in Arizona, California and Florida. There was also a winning Match 5 + Power Play ticket worth $2 million sold in Maryland.

The top-winning ticket of the night was a Double Play® ticket sold in Florida that won $10 million. This was the second ticket to win Double Play’s top prize since the add-on feature launched on August 23, 2021 alongside Monday night Powerball drawings. Double Play is currently offered by 13 U.S. lotteries. Powerball tickets that include Double Play for an additional $1 per play are eligible to win prizes in both the Powerball drawing and a separate Double Play drawing. Instead of a rolling jackpot, Double Play offers a $10 million top cash prize.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in California in the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing when a single ticket won a massive $699.8 million grand prize. That jackpot ranked as the 5th largest in Powerball history and the 7th largest in U.S. lottery history. Since then, there have been 38 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed online at Powerball.com.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

5. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

6. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

7. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

8. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

9. $564.1 Million – Feb. 11, 2015 – NC, PR, TX

10. $559.7 Million – Jan. 6, 2018 – NH