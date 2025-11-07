Powerball Jackpot Hits $467 Million

The Powerball jackpot is soaring, presenting a massive opportunity for players in the upcoming drawing.
Current Jackpot and Next Draw
The current estimated Powerball jackpot stands at $467 million, with a cash option of $220.7 million.
The next drawing is scheduled for Saturday, November 8, 2025. Drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.
Previous Drawing Results
In the last drawing on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, the winning numbers were:
- White Balls: 9, 17, 29, 61, 66
- Powerball: 26
- Power Play: 5X
For more information, visit Powerball.com.
Recent Big Winners in Tennessee
The last drawing on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, produced two significant winners in Tennessee:
- $100,000 Winner (Murfreesboro): This ticket matched four white balls plus the Powerball, and the prize was doubled from $50,000 using the Power Play option.
- Where Sold: Publix, 2650 New Salem Hwy., Murfreesboro.
- $50,000 Winner (Kingston): This ticket matched four white balls plus the Powerball, winning the standard prize for that combination.
- Where Sold: River Bend, 3549 Decatur Hwy., Kingston.
