Powerball Jackpot Grows to $820 Million for December 6 Drawing

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $820 million for the Saturday, December 6, 2025, drawing after no ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s draw. The cash value for Saturday’s drawing stands at $383.5 million.

Latest Drawing Results

The winning numbers from the Wednesday, December 3, 2025, drawing were 1, 14, 20, 46, 51, and Powerball 26. The Power Play multiplier was 3x.

While no ticket claimed the grand prize, one player in Kentucky matched all five white balls with the Power Play option to win $2 million. Two additional tickets matched all five white balls without Power Play to win $1 million each, with those tickets sold in California and Florida.

Cash Value and Payment Options

Winners who claim the $820 million jackpot can choose between two payment options. The annuity option provides the full $820 million paid out over 30 years in graduated payments that increase by 5% annually. The lump sum cash option offers an immediate one-time payment of $383.5 million before taxes.

For complete game rules, prize information, and to watch the live drawing, visit https://www.powerball.com/.

More Local News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email