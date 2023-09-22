Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $725 Million for Sept. 23 Drawing

September 21, 2023 – The Powerball® jackpot has continued its climb up the record chart. The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $725 million for the next drawing on Saturday night. The jackpot has a cash value of $345.7 million.

The jackpot currently ranks as the eighth-largest prize in the Powerball game and the game’s third-largest prize this year– behind a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot won in Washington on February 6, and the whopping $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on July 19.

The Powerball jackpot rolled Wednesday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 16, 27, 59, 62, 63 and red Powerball 23. The Power Play® multiplier was 3X.

The Wednesday drawing produced more than a million winning tickets across the country, including a ticket in Georgia that matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. Two other tickets, sold in Georgia and Texas, matched all five white balls and won $2 million prizes by including the prize multiplier feature, Power Play, for an additional $1 per play. Other big wins from Wednesday night include 25 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and eleven tickets that won $150,000 prizes.

The upcoming drawing on Saturday night will be the 28th drawing in the jackpot run. The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19, when a ticket in California matched all five white balls and the red Powerball® to win a $1.08 billion jackpot – the game’s third prize to ever reach the billion-dollar mark.

If a player wins the jackpot on Saturday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $725 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $345.7 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $725 Million (est.) – Sept. 23, 2023 $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY