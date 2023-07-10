Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $650 Million for July 10 Drawing

The Powerball® jackpot that has been growing since April has powered through its 11th straight week and now stands at an estimated $650 million for the next drawing on Monday, July 10. The cash option for the jackpot is an estimated $328.3 million. The jackpot ranks as the ninth largest Powerball jackpot on record and the second largest Powerball jackpot, so far, this year.

The Powerball jackpot rolled Saturday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and red Powerball 18. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

Top-winning tickets in the Saturday, July 8 drawing include three tickets (CA, CO, IL) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. Other top-winning tickets include 42 tickets that matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball. Thirty-two tickets won $50,000 prizes. The other ten tickets increased the $50,000 prize to $100,000 by including the Power Play® option for an additional dollar.

Nationwide, the Powerball drawing produced more than 1.8 million winning tickets, with players winning lower-tier prizes worth a combined $15.5 million.

There was also a Powerball ticket in Pennsylvania that won a $500,000 prize in the Double Play® drawing, held after the Powerball drawing. Double Play is an add-on feature that gives players in select jurisdictions another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing with a top cash prize of $10 million. Players can add the Double Play feature to their Powerball ticket for an additional $1 per play. Double Play drawings are held after Powerball drawings every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19, 2023 drawing, when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million. Since then, there have been 34 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The Powerball jackpot has been won two other times this year. A player in Washington won a $754.6 million jackpot in the Feb. 6, 2023 drawing, and a player in Virginia won a $162.6 million jackpot in the March 4, 2023 drawing.

If a player wins the current jackpot, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $650 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $328.3 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $650 Million (est.) – July 10, 2023 $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI