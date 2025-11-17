Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $570 Million for Monday Drawing

The Powerball jackpot continues its impressive climb after no ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing, pushing the grand prize to an estimated $570 million for the upcoming drawing on Monday, November 18, 2025.

Latest Drawing Results

The winning numbers drawn on Saturday, November 16, 2025, were 6, 7, 12, 47, and 53, with Powerball number 21. The Power Play multiplier was 4x. While no one claimed the jackpot, thousands of players across the country won smaller prizes in various prize tiers.

Cash Value and Payment Options

The estimated $570 million jackpot comes with a cash option valued at approximately $266 million. Winners can choose between receiving the full jackpot amount paid out in 30 graduated annual installments that increase by 5% each year, or opting for the lump sum cash payment. The annuity option provides the advertised jackpot amount, while the cash option offers immediate access to the present value of the prize.

For more information, visit Powerball.com.

More Local News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email