Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $461 Million for Sept. 6 Drawing

The Powerball® jackpot has grown to an estimated $461 million ($223.5 million cash value) for the Wednesday, September 6, 2023 drawing.

The Powerball jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday, September 4, 2023 – white balls 1, 26, 32, 46, 51, and Powerball 13.

About Powerball

Powerball holds the current world record for largest national lottery jackpot at $2.04 billion. Powerball celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, and since its first drawing in 1992, the game has helped generate more than $28 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball ticket are two dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball Winners:

1 $2.040 Billion Nov. 7, 2022 California 2 $1.586 Billion Jan. 13, 2016 California

Florida

Tennessee 3 $1.080 Billion July 19, 2023 California 4 $768.4 Million Mar. 27, 2019 Wisconsin 5 $758.7 Million Aug. 23, 2017 Massachusetts 6 $754.6 Million Feb. 6, 2023 Washington 7 $731.1 Million Jan. 20, 2021 Maryland 8 $699.8 Million Oct. 4, 2021 California 9 $687.8 Million Oct. 27, 2018 Iowa

New York 10 $632.6 Million Jan. 5, 2022 California

Wisconsin