Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.2 Billion for Oct. 4 Drawing

October 3, 2023 – The Powerball® jackpot will continue its ascent through billion dollar territory, after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night – white balls 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and red Powerball 5. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.2 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday night. The jackpot has a cash value of $551.7 million.

Wednesday’s estimated jackpot ranks as the third largest in the Powerball game and seventh largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.

The Monday drawing produced more than 2.7 million winning tickets across the country, including two tickets, sold in Delaware and Michigan, that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. Two other tickets, sold in New York and South Carolina, matched all five white balls and increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play feature for an additional $1 per play. Other big wins from Monday night include 70 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 12 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

This marks the first time in Powerball game history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion dollar grand prizes. The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19 in California, when a single ticket won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion. Since then, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.

If a player wins the jackpot on Wednesday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.2 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $551.7 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.2 Billion (est.) – Oct. 4, 2023 $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY