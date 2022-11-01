Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.2 Billion for Nov. 2 Drawing

The Powerball® jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash) for the next drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night – white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and red Powerball 13.

If a player wins Wednesday’s jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot, and fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Despite there being no jackpot winner in last Monday’s drawing, more than 5.4 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $59.5 million in the Halloween night drawing. Big winners include 10 tickets (CA-2, FL, IN, MI, NY, OH-2, TX-2) that matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. Three tickets (FL, NY, OK) matched all five white balls and increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play® option for an additional $1 per play. There were also 134 tickets nationwide that won a $50,000 prize, and another 23 tickets that won a $150,000 prize.

Wednesday’s jackpot has grown to be Powerball’s largest prize in more than six years. The Powerball jackpot was last hit on August 3 in Pennsylvania. Since then, there have been 38 Powerball drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed online at Powerball.com.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $1.2 Billion (Est.) – Nov. 2, 2022

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO