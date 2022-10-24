Powerball Jackpot at $610 Million for Monday, Oct 24 Drawing

The Powerball jackpot has rolled into top ten territory! The jackpot is currently estimated at $610 million ($292.6 million cash value) for the next drawing on Monday, Oct. 24. Monday’s jackpot ranks as the 8th largest grand prize in Powerball’s 30-year history.

The Powerball jackpot crossed the $600-million mark after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night – white balls: 19, 25, 48, 55, 60 and red Powerball 18.

Participating lotteries are reminding players to check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win. More than 1.4 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $12.9 million in Saturday’s drawing, including three tickets (NY, SC, TX) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million. Other notable wins include 36 tickets that won $50,000 (Match 4+PB) and 6 tickets that won $100,000 (Match 4+PB+Power Play).

The Powerball jackpot was last won on August 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $206.9 million jackpot. Since then, the game has had 34 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner. Monday’s drawing will be the 35th draw in the jackpot run.

In addition to the August 3 jackpot, there have been four other Powerball jackpots won in 2022, including a $632.6 million jackpot hit on January 5 and split by winners in California and Wisconsin; a $185.3 million jackpot won on February 14 in Connecticut; a $473.1 million jackpot won on April 27 in Arizona; and a $366.7 million jackpot won on June 29 in Vermont.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed online at Powerball.com.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

5. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

6. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

7. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

8. $610 Million (Estimated) – Oct. 24, 2022

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO