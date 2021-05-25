Power Outage Affecting Portion of Spring Hill

Andrea Hinds
3:00 PM – WILLIAMSON: ***UPDATE*** All power appears to be back on in the area of Spring Hill South.

There is a power outage in Spring Hill in the area of Main Street and The Crossings. Police are advising to try to avoid this area if at all possible until further notice.

Traffic light outages are causing traffic issues.

Spring Hill Police report that the power outage is due to a blown transformer. Several traffic lights on Main St. are not working. SHPD reminds drivers to treat these intersections like a 4-way stop sign.

Duck River Electric also has a power outage viewer for this location here

Power could be out in the southern part of the city for the next three hours, according to a Nixle message from Williamson County.

Click here for a power outage map.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

