Power Outage Affecting Portion of Spring Hill

3:00 PM – WILLIAMSON: ***UPDATE*** All power appears to be back on in the area of Spring Hill South.

There is a power outage in Spring Hill in the area of Main Street and The Crossings. Police are advising to try to avoid this area if at all possible until further notice.

Traffic light outages are causing traffic issues.

Spring Hill Police report that the power outage is due to a blown transformer. Several traffic lights on Main St. are not working. SHPD reminds drivers to treat these intersections like a 4-way stop sign.

Duck River Electric also has a power outage viewer for this location here

Power could be out in the southern part of the city for the next three hours, according to a Nixle message from Williamson County.

Click here for a power outage map.

Due to a blown transformer (the type on the power pole not movie) several traffic lights on Main St. are not working. Please treat them like a 4-way stop sign intersection. The power company is working hard to restore them but power may be out for a couple hours. pic.twitter.com/yqu9xpbnIh — Spring Hill Police (@SHPDTN) May 25, 2021