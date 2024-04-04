Potential Travel Impacts on I-40 for April 4-10

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) is occurring on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

  • Daily 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
    There will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)
  • Nightly, 8:00 p.m. – 5 a.m.
    There will be temporary nighttime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

