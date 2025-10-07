Post Malone to Perform Free Concert at Posty’s Grand Opening Wednesday Night on Broadway

Posty’s, Post Malone’s bar, will host a grand opening this Wednesday, October 8th. The bar opened its doors over the 4th of July weekend, but they just received their signage for the building and are hosting a grand opening this week.

In celebration of the event, Malone will take to the stage at 8 p.m. on Broadway for a free concert. Posty’s will be closed to the public on Wednesday, October 8th, until after the concert for those 21 and over. Posty’s will be open to the public on Tuesday, October 7, for regular business hours. Posty’s is all-ages until 8 p.m. CT.

In addition, fans can take photos with Madame Tussauds Post Malone wax figure (through October 8th), which is located in the Bar & Grill Third Avenue entrance of Posty’s. Plus, there are hand-painted murals at the Posty’s Broadway entrance for fun photo moments. And fans can shop exclusive Posty’s Merch at the Posty’s retail store, located on Broadway.

Find Posty’s at 305 Broadway, Nashville.

