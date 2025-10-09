Post Malone Celebrates Grand Opening of Posty’s on Broadway with Surprise Performances by Dierks Bentley, Lainey Wilson, and Brooks & Dunn

Post Malone celebrated the ribbon-cutting of his bar Posty’s, located at 305 Broadway, on Wednesday night.

The venue has the most significant ground floor footprint on Broadway, spanning 26,000 square feet and including six bars, three stages, a rooftop, and dual entrances on Broadway and Third Avenue.

As part of the grand opening celebration, a ribbon cutting was held outside the bar on the 3rd Avenue entrance with Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell, Metro Police Chief John Drake, District Councilman Jacob Kupin, and Director of Nightlife Benton McDonough.

“Posty’s represents a new era for me and how I connect with my fans,” said Post Malone. “This place is about having a kickass time, leaving your lonelies at the door, and finding a friend inside.”

After the ribbon cutting, Malone greeted fans who were outside to watch as he took selfies and signed items for them. After the sun set, Malone performed a free concert to over 30,000 fans that lined Broadway. He had some help from some of his country music artist friends. He brought out Dierks Bentley to duet on the hit “What Was I Thinking” and Grammy-winning Lainey Wilson to sing “Nosedive.” The concert ended with the highest-selling country music duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn. Together, the trio sang “Neon Moon” and “Brand New Man.”

For fans looking to extend their stay in Nashville, Madame Tussauds Nashville will feature Post Malone’s wax figure for one week only at Posty’s from October 13 – 19.

Posty’s is owned and operated by TC Restaurant Group, which also includes other celebrity restaurants on Broadway: Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, LUKE’S 32 BRIDGE, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up, Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen, Bayou Keys, and Tequila Cowboy.

