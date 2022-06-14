Post Malone Announces Tour with a Stop at Bridgestone Arena

Post Malone has announced the Twelve Carat Tour, an extensive 33-city outing across North America with special guest Roddy Ricch. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on September 10th at CHI Health Center in Omaha with a stop at Bridgestone Arena on October 16th.

Post recently released his anxiously awaited fourth full-length and one of the most anticipated albums of 2022, Twelve Carat Toothache. In addition to massive anthems “Cooped Up” with Roddy Ricch and “One Right Now” with The Weeknd, the record boasts appearances from an all-star cast of guests, including Doja Cat, Fleet Foxes, Gunna, and The Kid LAROI. Musically, Post collaborated with longtime cohorts such as producers and co-writers Louis Bell, Billy Walsh, and Andrew Watt as well as Omer Fedi and more.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, June 17th at 10am local time on livenation.com

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Twelve Carat tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 14th at 10am local time until Thursday, June 16th at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.