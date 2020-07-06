



Sunset Road will be closed from the Ragsdale Road intersection north to Colonel Winstead Drive on Monday, July 6 beginning around 5:30 a.m. until as late as 8 p.m. The road will remain open from Col Winstead Drive to Concord Road. If inclement weather occurs Monday, the rain date for the closure is Tuesday, July 7 during the same time.

This is part of the Sunset Road widening project that began a year ago and will be completed later this summer. Monday’s work will connect the new roadway project to the section completed in 2018. Capital Projects Coordinator, Jeff Donegan, said, “in order to be able to complete all the work on this section in one day, our crews will begin with equipment around daylight. Residents may hear some extra noise, but again, we hope to complete this work in one day, weather permitting.” Those residents who live nearby should plan to take an alternate route.

Once completed, the Sunset Road project, from Owl Creek to Concord Road, will be widened to three lanes and include a 10-foot wide, multi-use trail along the west side of the road, which will connect to an existing trail along Concord Road.

The $8.9 million project is paid for from the Capital Projects Fund.



