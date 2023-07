Pork Belly Farmhouse in Nolensville has temporarily closed.

The restaurant shared the news on social media, stating, “We are temporarily closed. I will provide updates as soon as they are available.”

Comments on the statement have been disabled.

Pork Belly Farmhouse opened in September 2018 in Nolensville. Chris Chwirut and Kristian Morgan are the operating partners in this venture.

Pork Belly Farmhouse is located at 7263 Nolensville Road, Unit 4.